Coldest in a year, warmer on the way

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After the snow, a frigid start to the day. There are, however, not-so-cold nights and somewhat warmer days in my forecast heading into the weekend. There is, as well, our next PPP - Potential Precipitation Producer.
This morning is Lubbock’s coldest since December 9, 2018. The low that day was 11°.
The Lubbock airport, the City’s site of record when it comes to weather, this morning has been down to 12°F. That is unofficial until the weather service issues the day’s climate summary late today. The record low for the date is 4°F in 1956. The average low is 28°.
Even with very little wind, single-digit temperatures and wind chills near zero, plus or minus, are common across the KCBD viewing area this morning. Dress for it.
With the moisture in the soil, and in some cases snow cover on the ground, patchy freezing fog is possible this morning. The area of main concern is the southeastern viewing area where up to a foot of snow covered the ground yesterday. Drive to conditions.
Sunshine will help warm the entire area this afternoon. Most locations will have temperatures in the 40s. Exceptions are where this morning there is extensive snow cover greater than 3 inches, temperatures will struggle to climb above freezing.
