Coleman III, Texas host Texas Tech

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Ramsey and Kyler Edwards have led the Red Raiders. Ramsey is averaging 13.5 points while Edwards is putting up 11.9 points and 4.4 rebounds per game. The Longhorns have been anchored by juniors Coleman and Jericho Sims. Coleman has averaged 12.7 points and 4.1 assists while Sims has put up 10.1 points and 8.1 rebounds per game.