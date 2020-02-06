Daybreak Today Thursday Morning Brief

Good morning and thank you for joining us!
On Daybreak Today, the three big public schools in the Lubbock-area and Texas Tech will start on time.
- There will be a delayed start at Lubbock Christian University at 10 a.m. and there will be an 11 a.m. start at the Texas Tech Health Sciences Center and South Plains College.
A Levelland mother and her boyfriend could face the death penalty if convicted on capital murder charges in the death of a child.
- The child died after being taken to a Levelland hospital after he was beaten.
- Samantha Dawn Mathis, the child’s mother, and Robert Jose Garza are remain in jail.
A generous gift has been given to the family of fallen Lubbock police officer, Nicholas Reyna.
- The Stephen Siller Tunnel-to-Towers foundation has provided Reyna’s wife Christiana, and child, Catalina with a mortgage-free home.
- Reyna died in the line of duty on Jan. 11 after he was hit by an out of control pickup truck.
Today, President Donald Trump will speak at the National Prayer Breakfast in Washington D.C.
- After that he is expected to comment on his acquittal of impeachment charges by the United States Senate.
- Senators voted mostly along party lines to acquit him of two articles of impeachment.
