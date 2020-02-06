Father, son create Baby Yoda snow sculpture

WILSON, Okla. (KXII) - Many took advantage of some fun in the snow the past couple days, including one father and son in Carter County who created something out of this world.
While Texoma was looking more like the icy planet of Hoth from Star Wars, Daniel Miller and his 16-year-old son, Jacob, went to the community park in Wilson and built their latest snow sculpture.
They decided to create The Child character from Disney's The Mandalorian Star Wars series commonly known as Baby Yoda.
"We came down and we didn't really know what we wanted to build, but Jacob said 'Baby Yoda's cool'. I was like 'Baby Yoda it is'," Miller said.
Miller says he and his son have built sculptures of a Tyrannosaurus Rex and Papa Smurf in the past.
"Every time we get a snow, we try to build something cool," Miller said. "We have a lot of fun doing it. We carve all kinds of stuff."
Miller works as an electrician, but also does chainsaw sculpting.
"I carve a lot of wood,” Miller said. “I do a lot of sculptures that way. I do a lot of pumpkin carving so it lends itself well to a snowman because I use the same tools on the pumpkin as I did on the snowman."
“Baby Snow-da” is made from two balls of snow and took a little over an hour to create.
"Some of them take longer but this one was just a lot of fun so it flew by," he said.
"It was challenging to make sure the ears stayed on because we were afraid they'd fall off. I'm actually shocked they're on there this morning but relieved."
The father and son duo says when the next chance at a snow sculpture comes around...build it, they will...
"We need some more snow. I want to go bigger.”
