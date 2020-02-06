﻿I Beat Pete: Jigsaw Puzzle Jamboree

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The first I Beat Pete challenge of 2020 sounded simple enough. Putting together a 350 piece jigsaw puzzle with a team of three.
However, right next to you is another team of three, putting together the same jigsaw puzzle. Now that’s pressure!
Are you good at puzzles? Then the Jigsaw Puzzle Jamboree being held by the Science Spectrum is for you.
The event is Feb. 15 for teams of two and four. Registration is now open to Monday.
Get a team together and see if you are a Jigsaw Puzzle Pro. The fastest team to assemble the puzzle will win. Prizes will be awarded for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place in each division.
Every team gets to take home their puzzle after the contest.
Family Division (AM):
Pairs - $20 Museum Members / $25 Non-members Teams of 4 - $30 Museum Members / $40 Non-membersOpen Division (PM):Pairs - $25 Museum Members / $30 Non-members
Teams of 4 - $40 Museum Members / $50 Non-members
SPACE IS LIMITED! Registration deadline has been EXTENDED! Sign-ups close on Monday, February 10th. The Jigsaw Puzzle Jamboree is Sponsored by Number Dojo.
Call the Science Spectrum at 806-745-2525 ext.234 to register!
Our challenge was intense as we worked on a 350 piece jigsaw puzzle that you only see when you take it out of the bag. Two teams raced to try to put it together.
This was a fun and exciting challenge.
If you like puzzles, register for this event.If you have a challenge or event, email me at ibeatpete@kcbd.com.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.