I Beat Pete: Jigsaw Puzzle Jamboree The first I Beat Pete challenge of 2020 sounded simple enough: Putting together a 350 piece jigsaw puzzle with a team of three. However, right next to you is another team of three, putting together the same jigsaw puzzle. Now that’s pressure! Are you good at puzzles? Then the Jigsaw Puzzle Jamboree being held by the Science Spectrum is for you. The event is February 15th for teams of two and four. Registration is now open till Monday. Call the Science Spectrum at 806-745-2525 ext.234 to register! If you have a challenge or event, email me at ibeatpete@kcbd.com