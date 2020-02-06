KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Daisie

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Daisie, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Daisie is a 3-year-old pit mix who has been with the shelter since December.
She would make a great addition to any family.
Daisie’s adoption fees for Thursday, Feb. 6, have been waived.
Throughout the month of February anyone wearing pink or red will be able to adopt for free.
General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Wednesday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Hannibal
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.