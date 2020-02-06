Lady Raiders fall at Kansas State

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lady Raiders were looking to avenge a home loss to Kansas State in Manhattan Wednesday night, but came up short, falling 84-70.
Texas Tech went on a 15-2 run in the second quarter to lead 38-30 at the half.
The lead was down to two going to the fourth.
Kansas State went on a 22-10 run in the final quarter to pull away for the win.
Chrislyn Carr led 5 Lady Raiders in double figures with 16.
Alexis Tucker added 14.
Kansas State outscored Tech 31-15 in the fourth quarter.
The Lady Raiders fall to 14-6 overall and 3-6 in Conference.
Texas Tech hosts Texas in the Play for Kay game 1pm Sunday. The Lady Raiders will be wearing pink and they encourage fans to wear pink.
