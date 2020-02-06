Lubbock ISD, Lubbock-Cooper ISD, Frenship ISD operating normal schedule Thursday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock ISD, Lubbock-Cooper ISD and Frenship ISD have announced they will follow normal schedules for Thursday, February 6.
The school districts posted on social media wednesday night that classes will begin at their regular times.
Lubbock ISD sent a release Wednesday evening, saying classes will begin at their normal times on Thursday, but parents will be notified of any changes to that schedule by 6 a.m.
The school districts advise students to use caution as slick spots may still be along certain parts of the roads.
You can find a full list of delays and closures at KCBD.com.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.