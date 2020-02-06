Mahomes after Super Bowl celebration: ‘TTU prepared me for these moments’

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes apparently got more than an education and a football career from Texas Tech.
When NFL draft scout Matt Miller asked about his hangover from the parade and celebration in Kansas City on Wednesday, Mahomes said, “I went to Texas Tech... prepared me for these moments.”
The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 on Sunday to become Super Bowl Champions.
This was the first Super Bowl for Kansas City in 50 years.
