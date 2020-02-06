SCHOOL DELAYS: Basketball games moved up, some districts delayed start Tuesday

February 4, 2020

(KCBD) - Only one school district has announced an official delay for Tuesday morning, but many basketball games have been moved up or moved back in anticipation of winter weather.

Those who wish to provide KCBD NewsChannel 11 with those announcements should email at 11listens@kcbd.com

If you have medical or dental appointments scheduled, please call that particular office to see if they’re open during the weather event.

A full list of closures and delays can also be found under Closings in the Weather section.

For TxDOT Highway conditions, click here.

For the Flight Tracker from the Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport, click here.

To download the KCBD Weather App, click here.

If you have photos you would like to share with us, upload them here

