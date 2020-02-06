Single digits and teens for lows tonight.

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The winter storm has moved out of the South Plains leaving 14 inches of snow in the community of Jayton. Lubbock’s total was 1.50 inches with and average of 1”-2.5” across the city.
Now that the new snow is gone the remaining snow and slush will freeze overnight with black ice and issue for drivers overnight into early Thursday. In addition, fog and freezing fog will be an issue in areas with heavy snow late tonight through Thursday morning.
Nighttime lows will fall to the single digits in areas with heavy snow cover while the remainder of the region will drop to the low to mid teens.
However, temperatures should climb above freezing by late morning in Lubbock and most of the central and western South Plains.
As sunshine returns tomorrow so will warmer temperatures. In Lubbock the afternoon temperature should climb to near 50 degrees. Also, the dry west to northwest winds will help to dry roadways.
Looking toward the weekend it will be mostly sunny, breezy and warmer Thursday and Friday and colder on Saturday. The next chance of rain will be early next week with another storm system.
