A slew of signings on the South Plains: 53 area kids from 9 schools sign
Lubbock High's Rodney Hunter signs to play football at Lewis-Clark Valley College in Idaho (Source: KCBD)
By Pete Christy | February 6, 2020 at 5:28 PM CST - Updated February 6 at 5:28 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Snow in the area Wednesday pushed National Signing Day to today for Area Schools and athletes.

53 area athletes from 9 different schools put pen to paper today to play their sports at the Collegiate level.

Congrats to the athletes, their parents, coaches, teachers and residents!

No one gets here alone!

Frenship:

Bella Guzman – Cheer: Trinity Valley C.C.

Cordell Little- Mascot: Dallas Baptist Univ.

Angelica Abila – Softball: McMurry Univ.

Shay Hopkins – Softball: Cisco Junior College

Alli Holder – Soccer: West Texas

Isela Martinez – Soccer: Oklahoma Panhandle State

D.J. Garza – Baseball: Frank-Phillips Junior College

Ryan Maldonado – Soccer: Wayland Baptist

Logan Douglass – Football: Angelo State Univ.

Drew Hocutt – Football: Angelo State Univ.

Elijah Gomez – Football: Cisco Junior College

Caleb Eugenis – Football: UTPB

Cage Jones – Football: Eastern New Mexico Univ.

Evan Barboza – Football: Eastern New Mexico Univ.

Jordan Maden – Football: Wayland Baptist

Alyjah Garcia – Football: Wayland Baptist

Robert Hernandez – Football: Wayland Baptist

Lubbock Cooper:

Kyndal Adams- LCU- Cheer

Aston Castillo- Midland College-Golf

Isaiah Johnson-North Texas- Football

Jawaun Johnson- Texas Lutheran- Football

Rachel Kuehnle- LCU- Softball

Nehemiah Martinez-US Air Force Academy- Football

Bladen Samaniego-Midland College- Golf

Landry Schmoker-McLennan Community College- Golf

Sydney Schwartz- Luna Community College- Softball

Ben Skero-Western Texas College- Golf

Brock Thompson-Abilene Christian- Football

Ayden Visage- Oklahoma Football

Monterey:

Coreon Bailey, football – West Texas A&M University

Donavaughn Hill, football – Southern Nazarene University

Tyrie Tipton, football – West Texas A&M University

Anthony Torres, football – Dodge City Community College

Ty Williams, football – Cisco College

Marissa Narvaiz, volleyball – Mountainview College

Alex Harris, Football- West Texas A&M

Christian Combs, football- West Texas A&M

Coronado:

Cooper Hamilton, football and baseball – Eastern New Mexico University

Jon Hernandez, football – Navarro College

Lubbock High:

Rodney Hunter, football – Lewis-Clark Valley College

Estacado:

Johnny Gomez, baseball – New Mexico Junior College

Torriyon Bates, football – Wayland Baptist University

Papa Bluitt, football – Tarleton State University

Sederick Colbert, football – West Texas A&M University

Jerry Davis, football – Wayland Baptist University

Isaiah Diaz, football – Hardin Simmons University

Jeremiah Essix, football – Cisco College

Jericho Flores, football – Wayland Baptist University

Keke Murray, football – West Texas A&M University

Seminole:

Jasmin Klassen, tennis- McMurry University

Trinity Christian:

Will Fargason, football- Abilene Christian University

New Home:

Blake Buckelew-football- Eastern New Mexico University

