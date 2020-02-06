A slew of signings on the South Plains: 53 area kids from 9 schools sign

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Snow in the area Wednesday pushed National Signing Day to today for Area Schools and athletes.
53 area athletes from 9 different schools put pen to paper today to play their sports at the Collegiate level.
Congrats to the athletes, their parents, coaches, teachers and residents!
No one gets here alone!
Frenship:
Bella Guzman – Cheer: Trinity Valley C.C.
Cordell Little- Mascot: Dallas Baptist Univ.
Angelica Abila – Softball: McMurry Univ.
Shay Hopkins – Softball: Cisco Junior College
Alli Holder – Soccer: West Texas
Isela Martinez – Soccer: Oklahoma Panhandle State
D.J. Garza – Baseball: Frank-Phillips Junior College
Ryan Maldonado – Soccer: Wayland Baptist
Logan Douglass – Football: Angelo State Univ.
Drew Hocutt – Football: Angelo State Univ.
Elijah Gomez – Football: Cisco Junior College
Caleb Eugenis – Football: UTPB
Cage Jones – Football: Eastern New Mexico Univ.
Evan Barboza – Football: Eastern New Mexico Univ.
Jordan Maden – Football: Wayland Baptist
Alyjah Garcia – Football: Wayland Baptist
Robert Hernandez – Football: Wayland Baptist
Lubbock Cooper:
Kyndal Adams- LCU- Cheer
Aston Castillo- Midland College-Golf
Isaiah Johnson-North Texas- Football
Jawaun Johnson- Texas Lutheran- Football
Rachel Kuehnle- LCU- Softball
Nehemiah Martinez-US Air Force Academy- Football
Bladen Samaniego-Midland College- Golf
Landry Schmoker-McLennan Community College- Golf
Sydney Schwartz- Luna Community College- Softball
Ben Skero-Western Texas College- Golf
Brock Thompson-Abilene Christian- Football
Ayden Visage- Oklahoma Football
Monterey:
Coreon Bailey, football – West Texas A&M University
Donavaughn Hill, football – Southern Nazarene University
Tyrie Tipton, football – West Texas A&M University
Anthony Torres, football – Dodge City Community College
Ty Williams, football – Cisco College
Marissa Narvaiz, volleyball – Mountainview College
Alex Harris, Football- West Texas A&M
Christian Combs, football- West Texas A&M
Coronado:
Cooper Hamilton, football and baseball – Eastern New Mexico University
Jon Hernandez, football – Navarro College
Lubbock High:
Rodney Hunter, football – Lewis-Clark Valley College
Estacado:
Johnny Gomez, baseball – New Mexico Junior College
Torriyon Bates, football – Wayland Baptist University
Papa Bluitt, football – Tarleton State University
Sederick Colbert, football – West Texas A&M University
Jerry Davis, football – Wayland Baptist University
Isaiah Diaz, football – Hardin Simmons University
Jeremiah Essix, football – Cisco College
Jericho Flores, football – Wayland Baptist University
Keke Murray, football – West Texas A&M University
Seminole:
Jasmin Klassen, tennis- McMurry University
Trinity Christian:
Will Fargason, football- Abilene Christian University
New Home:
Blake Buckelew-football- Eastern New Mexico University
