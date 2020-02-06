Tech meat judging team wins 11th consecutive Fort Worth title

FORT WORTH, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech now holds the title for the longest winning streak in American Meat Science Association’s Southwestern Intercollegiate Meat Judging Contest history.
The deal was sealed after the team won the contest Sunday in Fort Worth. The win is also the 11th consecutive Fort Worth victory for the team.
Tech placed the top three individuals for its first win of the 2020 season.
Tatum Whitewhood, from Sanger, was the team’s top performer with 1,063 points. She took first place in specifications and second in overall beef, beef grading, lamb judging and total placing.
Following her was Devin Gonzales, of Hondo, with 1,059 points. He placed first in reasons and second place in beef judging, pork judging and specifications.
Megan Burgess of Marion came in the No. 3 spot finishing with 1,047 points. She placed third in overall beef and beef judging, and finished top five in beef grading, pork judging and reasons/questions.
Overall, the team scored 4,184 points which beat out other Big 12 Conference rivals. Oklahoma State had 4,127 points, Kansas State had 4,120 points and Texas A&M, a non-conference competitor, had 4,115 points.
The team also had help from Lauren Ritchi, from Nipomo, California, who led the alternate team with 1,065 points. She was followed closely by Kamlynn Thomas, from Jacksboro, with 1,061.
The team is led by coach Mark Miller with the help of graduate students Ben Mills and Kyle Mahagan.
“I am so proud of the students’ pursuit of excellence and their hard work and focus in preparation for the Fort Worth contest,” Miller said. “They did a great job of overcoming the adversity they faced from being fourth in their first contest in Denver. The humility and unselfishness they showed each other during practice made them more confident and a much closer team. They represent Texas Tech well with honor, excellence and unselfishness.”
Other team members include:
- Kara Belt from Houston
- Caleb Blackwell from Van Alstyne
- Korbin Clark from Blum
- Sierra Forlano from Eldorado
- Emily Franko from Valley Center , California
- Kane Friermood from Cleburne
- Jayna Grove from Corpus Christi
- Katie Mahagan from Plainview
- Breckyn LeCompte from Perryton
- Blake Medders from Quinlan
- Alex Moore from Socorro, New Mexico
- Allison Morgan from Howe
- McKenzie Owen from Morris, Oklahoma
- Alex Norwood from Katy
- Zachary Perry from Magnolia
- Ashley Richardson from Corpus Christi
- Sheridan Shallene from Bridgeport
- Adrian Sinclair from Bosque, New Mexico
- Riley Sloan from Haskell
- Shae Suttle from Idalou
- Darbi Williams from Lubbock
