Watch out for dangerous black ice on roads Wednesday night into Thursday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock snow began to melt on Wednesday afternoon, leaving some roads still wet and other parts that look dry.
KCBD NewsChannel 11’s Chief Meteorologist John Robison says even if parts of the roads look dry, black ice is the main threat of the evening through about 10 a.m. Thursday. The worst patches are expected in areas east of Lubbock.
“What happens is moisture pull. The snow melts, and there was some rain, but mostly with the snow melting and ice melting from last night and this morning, it ends up being clear and there’s no bubbles in it, so when it freezes, it looks just like the surface of the road,” John said.
Black ice is hard to see, so he encourages drivers to continue safe, slow driving.
“If you see a large area or even some black ice patches, don’t hit the breaks immediately because that can cause you to go into a skid,” John said. "It looks like water but since it’s clear and there’s no indication of ice or white or color with it, you think there’s just a little moisture there but it’s going to be frozen or it’s going to be like an ice sheet on the road, it doesn’t have to be a large area.”
John says that if you know about particular potholes or dips in your neighborhood, keep an eye out for those, too as they can fill with water which will turn to ice.
