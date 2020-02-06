Winter weather morning commute crashes nearly half the typical number

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department saw a decrease in the number of crashes they typically respond to in a winter weather scenario.
Allison Matherly, a public information officer for the Lubbock Police Department, said the closing of the three main Lubbock school districts lessened the number of cars on the roadway.
That, combined with the activation of the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) and the cooperation of citizens, led to the decrease in crashes.
“I think the numbers really show that those tactics really worked and it takes everyone coming together and working together to make that happen,” Matherly said.
From the time the EOC was activated at noon yesterday to 10:40 this morning, LPD reported 23 accidents, four accidents with minor injuries and nine hit and run accidents.
“Over the last year or so, we’ve somewhere between 60 and 80 crashes in a winter weather scenario,” Matherly said.
This does not happen by chance, it is because of preparation.
“Pre-treating started very early, on Monday and into Tuesday,” Matherly said.
And, awareness.
“I’m glad that there is something that is affected the community in a way that they are taking some of these safety messages maybe a little more seriously,” Matherly said.
LPD says recent fatal crashes have put road safety at the forefront of peoples’ minds.
“Everybody on the road is somebody’s mom or somebody’s dad or somebody’s’ sister, brother,” Matherly said.
