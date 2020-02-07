Coffee at the Arches to raise funds for fallen, injured first responders

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department and the McDonald’s will host a fundraiser to help out the families of Lubbock officer Nicholas Reyna, and Lubbock firemen Eric Hill and Matt Dawson.
LPD invites the public to Coffee at the Arches and speak to first responders from 8-10 a.m. Saturday inside the restaurant at at 8011 Slide Rd. Twenty percent of the proceeds will go the families of the first responders.
Reyna and Hill both died while responding to a crash on Jan. 11 after a pickup lost control and crashed into them. Dawson survived the crash but remains hospitalized.
