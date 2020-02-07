Daybreak Today Friday Morning Brief

Good morning and thank you for joining us!
On Daybreak Today, a 4-year-old Levelland boy is out of the hospital after the death of his little brother.
- On Tuesday police arrested Samantha Mathis and her boyfriend Robert Garza Jr. and charged them with capital murder in the beating death of 2-year-old Elijah Lebrario.
- Elijah’s 4-year-old brother was also injured. He was treated at the hospital and is now with family.
Two people are dead after severe storms tore through Charlotte, North Carolina.
- A line of storms hit the region Thursday afternoon, knocking out power to more than 23,000 people.
- The same storms are dumping heavy snow in the Northeast.
President Trump took a verbal victory lap the day after his impeachment acquittal.
- From the White House on Thursday, the president thanked Republicans for their support.
- He said he was treated unfairly by Democrats through the Russia investigation, the Mueller FBI report and his impeachment.
The January jobs report from the Labor Department is due within the next few hours.
- It’s expected the report will show the U.S. is at a 3.5 percent unemployment rate, which remains at a 50-year low.
- Economist also predict it should show the U.S. added more than 160,000 jobs in January.
