Daybreak Today Friday Morning Brief

4-year-old at home after little brother killed, severe storms tear through parts of the South, jobs report keeps unemployment at 50-year low

Daybreak Today Friday Morning Brief
GF Default - Daybreak Today, Alexa Weather Brief - Oct. 8
By Michael Cantu | February 7, 2020 at 6:03 AM CST - Updated February 7 at 6:03 AM

Good morning and thank you for joining us!

On Daybreak Today, a 4-year-old Levelland boy is out of the hospital after the death of his little brother.

  • On Tuesday police arrested Samantha Mathis and her boyfriend Robert Garza Jr. and charged them with capital murder in the beating death of 2-year-old Elijah Lebrario.
  • Elijah’s 4-year-old brother was also injured. He was treated at the hospital and is now with family.
  • Read more here: 2 charged with capital murder after child’s death

Two people are dead after severe storms tore through Charlotte, North Carolina.

President Trump took a verbal victory lap the day after his impeachment acquittal.

  • From the White House on Thursday, the president thanked Republicans for their support.
  • He said he was treated unfairly by Democrats through the Russia investigation, the Mueller FBI report and his impeachment.
  • Take a look at the president’s statement here: After acquittal, Trump unleashes fury at impeachment

The January jobs report from the Labor Department is due within the next few hours.

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Sharon Maines, Steve Divine and Michael Cantu along with the rest of the Daybreak Today crew for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.