Driver charged with DWI after crashing into Cancun Grill & Bar

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police were called to the scene of Cancun Grill & Bar at 7905 University Avenue on Thursday, after a report of a maroon pickup crashing into the building.
Police were told the driver and his passenger were eating at the restaurant before the crash.
The police report says the driver, 22-year-old Jorge Migue Martinez-Gonzalez, admitted to having "three or four beers" and failed a field sobriety test.
He was arrested and charged with Driving While Intoxicated.
His passenger was also arrested, charged with public intoxication and possession of marijuana.
