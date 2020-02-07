Food for Thought: 2/6/2020

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Each week Lubbock health inspectors check out the cleanliness of local eateries.
The stops with a perfect score make our top performer’s list; then there are those that are deemed low performers.
This week it’s only good news on the menu.
Here's a look at those top performers:
Domino’s Pizza at 4525 Milwaukee
Goody’s Popcorn & Treats at 5409 4th
Keva Juice at 4410 19th
Royal Seafood Shack at 6012 82nd
Taco Bell at 5010 Milwaukee
Embers BBQ (mobile)
Evie Mae’s BBQ (mobile)
To check out all this week’s health scores click here: https://ci.lubbock.tx.us/storage/images/7vwJST3Y0I5lwLO9RdPf2m6W6QNKvJEQ7RDOovzE.pdf
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.