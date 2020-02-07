Food for Thought: 2/6/2020

Food for Thought for Feb. 6
By Christy Hartin | February 6, 2020 at 10:03 PM CST - Updated February 6 at 10:34 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Each week Lubbock health inspectors check out the cleanliness of local eateries.

The stops with a perfect score make our top performer’s list; then there are those that are deemed low performers.

This week it’s only good news on the menu.

Here's a look at those top performers:

Domino’s Pizza at 4525 Milwaukee

Goody’s Popcorn & Treats at 5409 4th

Keva Juice at 4410 19th

Royal Seafood Shack at 6012 82nd

Taco Bell at 5010 Milwaukee

Embers BBQ (mobile)

Evie Mae’s BBQ (mobile)

To check out all this week’s health scores click here: https://ci.lubbock.tx.us/storage/images/7vwJST3Y0I5lwLO9RdPf2m6W6QNKvJEQ7RDOovzE.pdf

