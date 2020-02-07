Former maintenance man found guilty on 3 counts of aggravated sexual assault

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A former maintenance man has been found guilty on three counts of aggravated sexual assault of a disabled woman at the apartment complex where he once worked.
Police say Robert Lopez-Parker, who is now 47-years-old, worked as a maintenance man at the woman’s apartment complex a year and a half before the assault. The assault happened in May 2018.
The victim told police Lopez-Parker posed as a maintenance man to gain access to her apartment, telling the victim he was there to make repairs, although he was no longer employed there at the time.
The victim told police that the man began taking off his clothes, telling her he was an old friend, asking why she didn't remember him.
The police report describes the alleged sexual assault in detail.
Multiple witnesses identified Lopez-Parker as a former employee, and said he was at the scene on the day of the assault. Witnesses told police he had been seen walking around knocking on doors.
Lopez-Parker is currently being held at the Lubbock County Detention Center.
The second degree felony holds a punishment of 2 to 20 years, but because of the enhancements to the crime, Lopez-Parker is facing up to 99 years to life in prison.
Lopez-Parker is also a convicted sex offender. According to Federal court records, he was convicted in 2001 of sexually molesting a 14-year-old girl in 2012 in Washington State. Then he was sentenced to 270 days in prison.
After he served his time, he was convicted in 2013 to 46 months in federal prison for failing to register as a sex offender.
