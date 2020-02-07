Frenship High School esports team plays in State Championship

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Frenship High School played in an esports tournament right here in Texas, taking their team to the State Championships on Thursday.
Frenship played Rocket League against Grapevine High School from the Metroplex area, but none of the players had to travel. The competition was all done remotely as friends cheered them on.
The Frenship Epic Gamers were ranked number one in the state until they lost to Grapevine on Thursday.
Atticus Henry is one of the top three players on the team, rotating as goalie, striker, and setter. He’s also a top player in the state, saying he quit tennis to play the computer game.
“I thought it was pretty cool, so I started playing Rocket League over the summer,” Henry said.
Henry has loved video games his whole life, so when he found out last year that Frenship would have an esports after-school program this year, he knew he wanted to join.
“I tried out in the beginning of the year and then I made the B team initially. Then I worked my way up. I got on the A team and we’ve just been dominating through all of the matches.”
The team made it to playoffs in December and made rank one there.
On Thursday, they played best out of five, losing two to four. Atticus says they put in a lot of effort to make it to the Championships, practicing sometimes four days a week.
“We rotate and all of that here and then at home, I just practice what I learned at school.”
Henry’s coach, Frenship teacher Nicholas Copeland, praised their work ethic.
“What they did wasn’t luck. What they did resulted from a lot of work, a lot of practice. They were here when no one else was here, practicing. Just the dedication and hard work, it showed today.”
Henry said Thursday’s game was tough.
“They got a few lucky goals and started getting to us. We just started playing bad. We came back at one game, and it kind of got to us and it’s best of seven. We got tired. It’s not super easy to look at a screen. Your eyes get tired,” Henry said.
Coach Copeland says although they didn’t win, he’s very proud of the team and the growing program.
“Right now, they’re given a structure to be on a team, be apart of a system and not being alone in their bedrooms, but to be on part of a team, high-fiving each other and cheering each other on,” Copeland said. "I guarantee you they’re going to be there for each other. They’re like lifelong friends from this, so yeah, teamwork has been huge.”
The season will start again next week. Tryouts for next year will be in May.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.