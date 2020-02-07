Here is the latest Texas sports news from The Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The XFL's greatest contribution to football the first time around was the skycam. The league's focus when it returns Saturday will be on bringing fans further inside the game. ABC, ESPN and Fox will have access to the coach-player communication systems and can go live with the audio at anytime. The networks will also be able to go into the replay booth as plays are being reviewed. Fox analyst Joel Klatt says fans can understand the philosophy of a team and its coach when fans are able to hear play calls.