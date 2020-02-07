KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Chuck

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Chuck, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Chuck is a 3-year-old pit mix who is up-to-date on his shots.
He is sweet and energetic. It would probably be best if he went to a family with a big back yard so he could run around.
Chuck’s adoption fees for Friday, Feb. 7, have been waived.
Throughout the month of February anyone wearing pink or red will be able to adopt for free.
General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
