Littlefield man receives 12 year prison sentence for enticement of a minor

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Littlefield man has been sentenced in the charge of enticement of a minor after communicating with a 13-year-old female in a sexually explicit manner via Facebook in 2019.
On Thursday, Judge James Wesley Hendrix sentenced 32-year-old Jason Andrew Cavazos to 151 months – or 12 and a half years in prison, with a supervised release for a term of 20 years. Cavazos will also have to register as a sex offender.
According to federal court documents, a Littlefield Police Department detective received information from the Dallas Police Department Internet Crimes Against Children Unit in reference to 32-year-old Jason Andrew Cavazos communicating with a 13-year-old female in a sexually explicit manner via Facebook.
The detective was able to find Cavazos was a registered sex offender living in Littlefield. The 13-year-old was also living in Littlefield.
The juvenile was interviewed by detectives with her mother present. She said she and Cavazos began their relationship on Facebook and met up in December 2018. She told detectives he was aware she was only 13-years-old.
Cavazos was then arrested and taken into custody of the Littlefield Police Department. He waived his Miranda warnings and agreed to answer questions. He admitted he sent the Facebook messages and had a sexual relationship with the minor, knowing she was younger than 17 years of age.
Cavazos pleaded guilty to the charge of enticement of a minor in November of 2019.
He originally faced 10 years to life in prison, a fine of up to $250,000, five years to life of supervised release. On February 6, 2020, his sentence was ordered for 12 and a half years in prison, and supervised release for a term of 20 years, as well as entry into the sex offender registry.
