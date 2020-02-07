Lubbock Elks Lodge hosting fish fry for first responders, Feb. 22

Provided by Lubbock Elks Lodge
Lubbock Elks Lodge is hosting a Charity Fish Fry on Saturday, Feb. 22 at 5 p.m. at the Lodge, located at 3409 Milwaukee Avenue.
Cost per plate is $12 for adults and $6 for children 12 and under.
All proceeds will go to the families of local First Responder Heroes, Fireman Eric Hill, Officer Nicolas Reyna and Fireman, Matt Dawson.
These brave First Responders were working to clear an accident during icy conditions when they were struck by a vehicle.
Fireman Hill and Officer Reyna were killed and Fireman Matt Dawson has a long road of recovery ahead.
Donations for this cause will also be accepted at the Lodge.