Lubbock police interrupt home burglary, suspect in custody

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - 51-year-old Matthew Benson of Lubbock is in custody after police interrupted a burglary in progress in the 2300 block of 33rd Street on Thursday afternoon.
The police report says officers noticed a broken window at the scene and confronted Benson inside the house. He struggled with the officer briefly before being taken into custody.
When officers initially made entry, they announced themselves as police and the suspect shouted back that HE was the police.
He was found with items belonging to one of the residents on his person after the arrest.
Another resident, who was home at the time, heard the breaking glass, saw dirt on the floor, and hid in a closet until police arrived.
Benson was also charged with evading arrest, resisting arrest, failure to identify and possession of marijuana.
He is in the Lubbock County Detention Center, being held on a combined bond of $54,500.
