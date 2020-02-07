Police searching for suspect in armed robbery at Nothin’ Butt Smokes

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Police Officers are investigating an aggravated robbery that happened shortly before 7:30 p.m. Jan. 20, and are looking for assistance in identifying a subject involved.
The subject is described as a white male, possibly in his 20s with a thin build. He is approximately 5 feet 6 inches to 5 feet 10 inches in height. He wears distinct, large square-shaped glasses and has a tattoo on his right hand.
Officers responded to Nothin’ Butt Smokes, located at 5002 Avenue A South Drive, in reference to a robbery that just occurred. The subject entered through the front door of the building wearing a hood over his head and a mask over his face. He walked behind the counter and attempted to unlock the cash register, but turned the key the wrong way, locking the register.
A 24-year-old woman confronted the subject, who then produced a gun, pointed it at her and threatened her. She attempted to push the subject back, leading to the subject jerking away and walking quickly toward the door.
Once outside, the subject threatened and pointed the gun at the woman a second time and ran southbound into the alley behind the back parking lot of Gebo’s, 215 50th Street. The subject then got into a white, four-door sedan with black wheels and sped away traveling southbound on Avenue A South.
Anyone with information on the subject, their whereabouts or the vehicle should contact Crime Line at 806-741-1000. Crime Line callers can remain anonymous.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.