Returning the some ‘normal’ weather

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -A cold start to the day on the South Plains as Lubbock recorded a low of 13 degrees Thursday morning. The afternoon temps did rebound to 50 degrees under sunny skies in Lubbock.
Moving into the weekend forecast the night time lows will remain in the mid 20s while the afternoon temperatures will climb to the mid 50s on both Friday and Saturday.
Sunday will be the warmest day out of the next 7 days as the afternoon temperatures will reach the mid 60s.
It will be a mostly sunny and dry weekend with wind speeds at 15-20 mph.
The next chance of rain and possibly some snow will return to the South Plains beginning Tuesday and extending through Wednesday. It will also mark the return of colder temps as daytime highs fall back to the 40s.
