Warmer weekend, wintry next week

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Milder weather is on the way. At least for a few days. Dry weather will continue through the weekend, and while our mornings will be cold our afternoons will warm. However, we are already tracking our next PPP - Potential Precipitation Producer.
Another cold start with temperatures in the 20s and 30s this morning. Not nearly as cold as yesterday. Lubbock's Thursday low was 13°F, the coldest since 13° on February 8 last year.
Warmer this afternoon with highs in the 50s, except possibly over the far southeastern viewing area where highs may be only in the 40s. This is the area where the heavy snow occurred. High clouds will drift overhead for a partly cloudy sky. Winds will generally be light, ranging from 5 to 15 mph, except possibly the western viewing area where winds may range from 10 to 20 mph.
Cold tonight but, again, not as cold. Tonight otherwise will be partly cloudy and winds will be light.
Warmer still this weekend with highs in the low 60s. Tomorrow will be mostly sunny with a somewhat breezy afternoon. Sunday will be partly cloudy and somewhat breezy.
Colder, however, next week with a chance of showers, possibly wintry, as forecast guidance is trending colder. Monday brings a slight chance of rain, mainly late. Tuesday through Wednesday our precipitation chance will increase, and may include wintry showers. Based on current data, our afternoons would favor rain while our nights and early mornings would favor snow.
The next PPP is still days away and we can expect some forecast adjustments as we get closer to the time and guidance focuses in on the storm system. As usual, slight shifts in timing, track, temperature, moisture and system strength may result in significant changes in the forecast for your location.
Later this morning I'll post a video here on our Weather Page with the latest graphical outlook for precipitation. I typically first post the morning story and later post the video. The video typically shows up before 9 AM.
Watch for possible updates to our forecast. On-air. On-line. In-app.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.