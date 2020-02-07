Wichita State faces tough test vs No. 25 Houston

AAC ADVANCEMENT: The Cougars have given up just 60.9 points per game across 10 conference games. That's an improvement from the 65.5 per game they allowed in non-conference play.EXCELLENT ERIK: Stevenson has connected on 33.1 percent of the 121 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 5 of 21 over the last five games. He's also converted 76.6 percent of his foul shots this season.