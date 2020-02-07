17-year-old arrested, suspected in Odessa murder

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police have released information about a suspect in an Odessa murder who was arrested in Lubbock this past weekend.
On February 1, the Lubbock Police Department, with the Lubbock Sheriff’s Office SWAT and the U.S. Marshal’s Service, arrested 17-year-old Johnathen Sanchez Feb. 1 at an apartment in the 1600 block of Iola Avenue.
A release from the Odessa Police department stated On January 25, at around 7:45 p.m., Odessa Police responded to 3701 East Highway 80 in reference to two gunshot victims. Investigation revealed that after an altercation occurred, an unknown male shot two 18-year-old males before fleeing the scene.
Both victims were transported to a local hospital. One of the victims was later pronounced deceased by medical personnel and the second victim remains in critical condition.
The suspect in this case was later identified as 17-year-old Johnathen Sanchez.
Odessa Police say more arrests are anticipated and the investigation will continue.
