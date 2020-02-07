Your Weekend Outlook

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -We should have a mild weekend with sunshine and afternoon temperatures in the 50s to low 60s. Saturday morning will still be cold with a low in the upper 20s. From that point, sunshine will warm the area to around 60 degrees in Lubbock. Winds Saturday afternoon will be breezy at 15-20 mph from the south.
By Sunday morning some patchy fog again and not as cold with lows in the mid to upper 30s for all of the South Plains. The fog will burn away with mostly sunny skies until late afternoon. Lubbock’s high temp for Sunday should be around 60 degrees. However, there is a cold front that will move into the region during the afternoon and the arrival of that front will impact the afternoon temps.
Areas along and behind the front will have a cooler afternoon compared to those along and south of the front. Temperatures on Sunday will range from the low 50s in the northern South Plains to the mid 60s in the southern communities.
Monday returns with much colder temperatures and a chance of rain and possibly light snow Monday night into Tuesday. Rain/snow chances will increase Tuesday through early Thursday as another winter storm takes aim at the region.
It will be much colder with temperatures falling back to the 20s at night and may stay in the 30s for several afternoons next week.
