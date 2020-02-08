Enjoyable Weekend Weather Ahead Of Wintry Precipitation

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Temperatures start cold today but ample sunshine and slightly breezy southerly wind speeds will help to usher in some warmer air helping us reach the upper 50's to low 60's this afternoon.
Mostly clear sky overnight with temperatures falling into the upper 30′s to low 40′s by sunrise will make a chilly start for Sunday morning walk, jog or worship. Sunday afternoon the first round of cold air begins to intrude on the South Plains and the timing of that first front may keep tomorrow afternoon temperatures from reaching the mid 60′s. Some parts of the viewing area will remain in the mid to upper 50′s for Sunday’s high temperatures.
The latest model solutions are bringing rain chances into the area somewhat quicker than anticipated based on data thus far. Light rain showers are possible along the southern viewing area as early as Monday morning and as the day progresses the rain chances increase for the central to northern viewing area. Monday afternoon temperatures will only reach the upper 30's to low 40's and may bring a break in the rain showers ahead of a cold front which will arrive overnight through Tuesday morning with a much colder and stronger front.
Freezing rain and wintry mix will be possible by Tuesday morning and with the cold air pouring into the region some models are suggesting that snow will be the type of precipitation falling across much of the South Plains with temperatures struggling to get above freezing by Tuesday afternoon.
Precipitation chances continue through Wednesday morning and with temperatures expected to freeze overnight Monday and Tuesday the potential for hazardous driving conditions will increase where precipitation occurs.
By Wednesday afternoon dry air will be moving into the region but temperatures will still be below average in the upper 30's to mid 40's. A gradual increase in temperatures with dry conditions will end the work week, but Valentine's Day looks to be a chilly one so keep the winter weather wardrobe out if evening outings are in your plans.
Follow the forecast online or with the free KCBD Weather app
