Enjoyable Weekend Weather Ahead Of Wintry Precipitation

The latest model solutions are bringing rain chances into the area somewhat quicker than anticipated based on data thus far. Light rain showers are possible along the southern viewing area as early as Monday morning and as the day progresses the rain chances increase for the central to northern viewing area. Monday afternoon temperatures will only reach the upper 30's to low 40's and may bring a break in the rain showers ahead of a cold front which will arrive overnight through Tuesday morning with a much colder and stronger front.