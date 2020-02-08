Hoop Madness scores & highlights for Friday, Feb. 7

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s your South Plains Hoop Madness scores and highlights for boys and girls from Friday night:
GIRLS
Southcrest Christian 65 All Saints 22
Plainview 57 Lubbock Cooper 56 2 OT
Coronado 48 Caprock 34
Lorenzo 72 Wilson 9
Shallowater 5 Littlefield 33
Brownfield 50 Abernathy 32
New Deal 59 Hale Center 32
Sundown 60 Plains 30
Idalou 62 Roosevelt 27
WF Notre Dame 34 Kingdom Prep 31
Ralls 58 Post 47
Seagraves 31 Smyer 22
Valley 82 Hart 26
Frenship 50 Odessa 44
Canadian 76 Dimmitt 21
Vega 50 Sudan 39
Big Spring 50 Sweetwater 36
Hereford 42 Levelland 38
Seminole 82 Pecos 14
Nazareth 89 Texline 8
Whiteface 49 SpringLake-Earth 41
Bushland 90 Tulia 45
Sands 66 Midland TLC 2
Guthrie 41 Jayton 31
Crosbyton 41 Petersburg 25
Highland 47 Ira 42
Ropes 92 O’Donnell 26
Wellman-Union 40 Loop 29
Estacado 51 Lamesa 34
Anton 45 Kress 30
Christ The King 34 Wichita Christian 31
BOYS
All Saints 45 Southcrest Christian 20
Palo Duro 74 Lubbock High 29
Plainview 64 Lubbock Cooper 57
Coronado 65 Caprock 46
Shallowater 75 Littlefield 51
Abernathy 51 Brownfield 38
New Deal 59 Hale Center 55
Sundown 44 Plains 31
Roosevelt 55 Idalou 42
Post 67 Ralls 37
Seagraves 43 Smyer 32
Valley 66 Hart 37
Frenship 78 Odessa 58
Olton 60 Bovina 48
Big Spring 76 Sweetwater 61
Levelland 49 Hereford 45
Seminole 81 Pecos 18
SpringLake-Earth 49 Whiteface 35
Jayton 72 Guthrie 46
Whitharral 64 Amherst 47
Crosbyton 42 Petersburg 29
Ira 53 Highland 35
O’Donnell 55 Ropes 53
Wellman-Union 66 Loop 30
Estacado 103 Lamesa 63
Anton 74 Kress 47
Lubbock Christian 57 Midland Trinity 41
Meadow 57 Dawson 39
New Home 92 Southland 23
Kingdom Prep 65 WF Notre Dame 23
Sands 68 Midland TLC 22
Christ The King 50 Wichita Christian 47
