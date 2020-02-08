Hoop Madness scores & highlights for Friday, Feb. 7

KCBD Hoop Madness Highlights for Friday, Feb. 7 (Part 1)
By Pete Christy | February 7, 2020 at 11:38 PM CST - Updated February 7 at 11:38 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s your South Plains Hoop Madness scores and highlights for boys and girls from Friday night:

KCBD Hoop Madness Highlights for Friday, Feb. 7 (Part 2)

GIRLS

Southcrest Christian 65 All Saints 22

Plainview 57 Lubbock Cooper 56 2 OT

Coronado 48 Caprock 34

Lorenzo 72 Wilson 9

Shallowater 5 Littlefield 33

Brownfield 50 Abernathy 32

New Deal 59 Hale Center 32

Sundown 60 Plains 30

Idalou 62 Roosevelt 27

WF Notre Dame 34 Kingdom Prep 31

Ralls 58 Post 47

Seagraves 31 Smyer 22

Valley 82 Hart 26

Frenship 50 Odessa 44

Canadian 76 Dimmitt 21

Vega 50 Sudan 39

Big Spring 50 Sweetwater 36

Hereford 42 Levelland 38

Seminole 82 Pecos 14

Nazareth 89 Texline 8

Whiteface 49 SpringLake-Earth 41

Bushland 90 Tulia 45

Sands 66 Midland TLC 2

Guthrie 41 Jayton 31

Crosbyton 41 Petersburg 25

Highland 47 Ira 42

Ropes 92 O’Donnell 26

Wellman-Union 40 Loop 29

Estacado 51 Lamesa 34

Anton 45 Kress 30

Christ The King 34 Wichita Christian 31

BOYS

All Saints 45 Southcrest Christian 20

Palo Duro 74 Lubbock High 29

Plainview 64 Lubbock Cooper 57

Coronado 65 Caprock 46

Shallowater 75 Littlefield 51

Abernathy 51 Brownfield 38

New Deal 59 Hale Center 55

Sundown 44 Plains 31

Roosevelt 55 Idalou 42

Post 67 Ralls 37

Seagraves 43 Smyer 32

Valley 66 Hart 37

Frenship 78 Odessa 58

Olton 60 Bovina 48

Big Spring 76 Sweetwater 61

Levelland 49 Hereford 45

Seminole 81 Pecos 18

SpringLake-Earth 49 Whiteface 35

Jayton 72 Guthrie 46

Whitharral 64 Amherst 47

Crosbyton 42 Petersburg 29

Ira 53 Highland 35

O’Donnell 55 Ropes 53

Wellman-Union 66 Loop 30

Estacado 103 Lamesa 63

Anton 74 Kress 47

Lubbock Christian 57 Midland Trinity 41

Meadow 57 Dawson 39

New Home 92 Southland 23

Kingdom Prep 65 WF Notre Dame 23

Sands 68 Midland TLC 22

Christ The King 50 Wichita Christian 47

Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.