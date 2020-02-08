Latest Texas news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CST

CHINA OUTBREAK-US EVACUEES
More planes with quarantined China passengers arrive in US
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Hundreds more people evacuated from the virus zone in China are arriving at military bases across the U.S. All passengers will be quarantined for 14 days and monitored for any signs of illness. Dr. Jennifer McQuiston with the Centers for Disease Control said Friday that fewer than 100 people will stay at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio. She says no one on board had shown signs of illness. The plane arrived from the Wuhan region of China, the center of the outbreak of the new coronavirus. The plane left Texas and later landed in Omaha, Nebraska, where passengers will be quarantined at a nearby Nebraska National Guard training base.
AP-US-DREADLOCKS-SCHOOL-SUSPENSION
Texas lawmakers are drafting a hair discrimination bill
HOUSTON (AP) — The Texas Legislative Black Caucus announced it's working on a bill that would ban discrimination based on hair textures and styles commonly associated with race following the suspension of a black high school student near Houston. The Texas Tribune reports lawmakers, accompanied by black leaders and advocates, announced the CROWN Act at a press conference on Thursday. The bill is a show of support for students like Deandre Arnold, who was suspended from Hill High School in Mont Belvieu and won't be able to attend graduation unless he cuts his dreadlocks.
AP-BBC-BAYLOR-BASEBALL-SUSPENSIONS
Baylor to suspend 14 baseball players after hazing incident
WACO, Texas (AP) — Baylor University will suspend 14 baseball players during the upcoming season due to a hazing incident from last year, school officials announced Friday. The incident happened in February 2019 and officials said they became aware of it three months later. School officials said a full investigation took place but they did not offer details about the hazing incident, only saying alcohol and drugs were not involved. Mack Rhoades, vice president and director of intercollegiate athletics said this type of behavior “is not reflective of the mission and vision of Baylor Athletics." Each player who was involved will be suspended two games apiece.
HOUSTON EXPLOSION
Officials reviewing if man's death tied to Houston explosion
HOUSTON (AP) — An attorney says a 47-year-old man who was injured by debris from his home when an industrial warehouse in Houston exploded last month has died. But officials could not immediately say if his death would be added to the confirmed list of two people who died in the explosion. The attorney said Gilberto Mendoza Cruz died Wednesday. The attorney said he believes Cruz's death is linked to the Jan. 24 blast at Watson Grinding and Manufacturing as he was healthy before the explosion. Houston Fire Department Deputy Chief Richard Galvan said officials were still determining if Cruz's death would be considered explosion-related.
AP-US-MASS-SHOOTING-TEXAS
Walmart shooting suspect charged with federal hate crimes
WASHINGTON (AP) — The 21-year-old man accused of killing 22 people and wounding two dozen more in a shooting that targeted Mexicans in the border city of El Paso, Texas, has been charged with federal hate crimes. An indictment unsealed Thursday charges Patrick Crusius with 90 counts under federal hate crime and firearms laws. Federal prosecutors announced the charges at a Thursday afternoon news conference in El Paso. The Department of Justice will consult with the defense and victims' families before deciding if they will pursue a death penalty. Ultimately, the decision is up to Attorney General William Barr. Crusius already faces a potential death sentence in a state capital murder case.
AP-US-TEXAS-EXECUTION
Texas executes man who killed 5, including wife, children
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — A Texas man has been executed for a shooting in which he killed his wife, two children and two other relatives during a drug-fueled rage nearly 18 years ago. Forty-seven-year-old Abel Ochoa received a lethal injection Thursday evening at the state penitentiary in Huntsville. Prosecutors say Ochoa was high on crack cocaine when he started shooting inside his Dallas home in August 2002. He was condemned for the slayings of his 32-year-old wife, Cecilia, and his 7-year-old daughter, Crystal. Also killed were Ochoa's 9-month-old daughter, his father-in-law and a sister-in-law. Ochoa is the second inmate put to death this year in Texas and the third in the U.S.
HOUSTON-EXPLOSION
Company tied to deadly Houston blast files for bankruptcy
HOUSTON (AP) — A company has filed for bankruptcy in the wake of a massive explosion at one of its warehouses in Houston that killed two workers, injured 20 others and damaged hundreds of buildings. Watson Grinding and Manufacturing said Thursday that it filed for bankruptcy because of what it expects to be “a long-term interruption of business operations” due to the Jan. 24 blast. The company says it laid off about 80 workers this week. An attorney for homeowners and others suing the company says he'll ask the bankruptcy court to release Watson's insurance proceeds so those funds will be available to fund repairs.
TEXAS-IMMIGRATION ARRESTS
ACLU sues ICE over search warrants in Dallas-area raid
HOUSTON (AP) — The American Civil Liberties Union of Texas is suing the U.S. government over a raid near Dallas where immigration officials arrested 280 workers. The lawsuit is in response to Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s refusal to release the search warrants used in the April raid at CVE Technology Group in Allen. The lawsuit was filed Wednesday in federal court in Houston. It alleges that ICE violated the Freedom of Information Act when it denied ACLU’s open records request. ICE didn't immediately respond to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram’s request for comment on the lawsuit.
CHINA OUTBREAK-US EVACUEES
Life under virus quarantine: Boxing, chalk art and waiting
RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — At a military base in Riverside, California, the nearly 200 Americans evacuated out of a Chinese city over the viral outbreak have been jogging together, taking classes and eating pizza at a Super Bowl party. The cluster of U.S. consular officials, business people and families with children was the first group placed under a 14-day federal quarantine order over the new virus. They have formed their own community on the March Air Reserve Base in Southern California and have been keeping busy by setting up activities and holding daily “town hall” meetings to discuss their situation.