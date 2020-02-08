Lubbockites win cash prizes for entrepreneurial spirit at Texas Tech Innovation Hub’s iLaunch competition finals

“With our software, you can examine your patient’s troubled spots without getting them too uncomfortable with a biopsy. Utilizing the power of cutting-edge machine learning, AI can read Confocal microscopy images and let health care providers know if they need to even cut into a patient to get a biopsy. Now, Confocal microscopy is available for people to use without people needing to sacrifice months and months of time to get specialized training, leading to faster exclusion of skin cancers and happier patients," said Ebrahim Payberah, who was part of the big team.