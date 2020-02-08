Lubbockites win cash prizes for entrepreneurial spirit at Texas Tech Innovation Hub’s iLaunch competition finals

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech University’s Innovation Hub hosted its iLaunch Competition finals on Friday, selecting the first and second place winners out of the final 10 for their entrepreneurial spirit.
Sitting in front of investors and judges in a panel, groups showed off their pitches, like media companies and exercise apps, which competed against diet apps and medical software pitches.
Dr. Jennifer Phy, a fertility doctor in Lubbock, took home first place and a $10,000 cash prize for the development of her app called: “My PCOS App.”
It’s an app that is backed up with more than a decade of research done by Dr. Phy and her team, which came up with a diet for women with Polycystic Ovary Syndrome, a reproductive health syndrome.
The syndrome makes it harder for women to lose weight and conceive and Dr. Phy hopes the diet and tips on the app will help these women. She says research has showed the diet has helped women conceive and lose weight.
“I’m so excited. The competition was fierce. I went last and I saw everybody’s presentations and they were amazing so I’m so thankful to win. It’s going to help out so many women,” said Dr. Phy. “We have made a discovery after 10 years of research, a diet that really helps them to lose weight and get pregnant quicker. This app is going to make it easy for them to get the information, get a shopping list, a BMI tracker, motivational videos.”
Second Place went to Confocal, a group of medical students and research scientists, who want to take their $3,000 cash prize to develop medical software that will help look at skin lesions and moles to see if they’re deserving of a biopsy.
“With our software, you can examine your patient’s troubled spots without getting them too uncomfortable with a biopsy. Utilizing the power of cutting-edge machine learning, AI can read Confocal microscopy images and let health care providers know if they need to even cut into a patient to get a biopsy. Now, Confocal microscopy is available for people to use without people needing to sacrifice months and months of time to get specialized training, leading to faster exclusion of skin cancers and happier patients," said Ebrahim Payberah, who was part of the big team.
For more information about the Innovation Hub and all of their year-round programs and competitions, visit https://www.depts.ttu.edu/research/research-park/index.php
