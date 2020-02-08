Meadow FFA member wins Grand Champion steer at Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A student from Meadow FFA is leaving the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo at Will Rogers Stadium with the award for Grand Champion Steer for his Polled Hereford, “Cupid Shuffle."
The Fort Worth Stock show and Rodeo made an announcement on their Facebook page that 12-year-old Ryder Day, from Meadow FFA, won the highest award for steers at the 2020 show.
They added in a later post that this was a particularly special victory, as Cupid Shuffle is the first Hereford breed picked as Grand Champion since 1982.
The Reserve Grand Champion steer was also a Hereford breed, shown by Lauren Holly Thomas from Gatesville, Texas.
Meadow ISD posted congratulations to Ryder, as well as students Taylor Caswell, Bryden Smith, and third place steer showman, Byran Parker.
