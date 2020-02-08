‘Mrs. Bush’s Locker’ continues legacy of longtime Idalou educator after second battle with cancer

“There’s not anybody that doesn’t think Southern had a big heart and loved kids,” Mary Stegemoeller said. “Everyone thought that. I think the hardest part of her job of being our principal was doing the discipline. When we took her a student, she would talk to them, ask what they did and if they understood what they did wrong and why they were there. She would work through it. Before they left, she kind of felt guilty because she loved the kids so much that she would give them something. She would give them a pencil or candy or a small toy just to reassure them that she still loved them, even though they were in her office and in trouble.”