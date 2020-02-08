‘Mrs. Bush’s Locker’ continues legacy of longtime Idalou educator after second battle with cancer

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Saturday, the Idalou community and others on the South Plains will gather for a memorial service to remember an educator and beloved community member.
Southern Bush, principal at Idalou Elementary for 18 years, died at age 66 on January 25, one day after her birthday, after a 26-day battle with pancreatic cancer.
“She loved being here with the kids and always being that helping hand for people," Matt Bush, her son, said. “I remember how much the kids loved her.”
After his mother’s passing, Matt and his family organized an online fundraiser called, “Mrs. Bush’s Locker” to raise money for backpacks and school supplies for children in need on the South Plains.
“I think my mom was perfect for education,” Bush said. “I think it’s something she’s always been passionate about. She loves children, loves kids, she loves helping others.”
He said he thought of the fundraiser after his mom retired from her time as principal; however, she never really stopped working. He wanted to continue his mother’s mission of ensuring every child has what they need to gain an education.
In just a few weeks, the fundraiser has garnered nearly $28,000.
“I knew we could do this but I didn’t think we could do it this fast,” Bush said. “I’m so thankful for the people that have donated. It means a lot for our family that people have donated to us. We’re going to make sure this money will go toward getting school supplies that kids need. That was her big goal when she was in education - always to make sure her students had the supplies they needed to succeed.”
The plan is to disperse the backpacks filled with 43 school supply items next August. With the current funds, Bush estimates it will allow for the purchase of 3,200 backpacks.
Idalou faculty members aren’t surprised by the reaction to the fundraiser and the desire to contribute to this memorial.
“She was so quiet in her influence, but her ripples will go so far,” Margaret Shipley said. “She would be absolutely delighted with the fundraiser that Matt and the family chose for her because it’s perfect for her. In some places you build a monument for someone or hang a picture, but for her to have this kind of influence for so long... I know she has a big smile on her face when she sees that. Next year when those supplies are passed out, her smile will be even bigger.”
Making others happy is how Mrs. Bush is remembered by fellow faculty, even in the moments when she was tasked with disciplining a student.
“There’s not anybody that doesn’t think Southern had a big heart and loved kids,” Mary Stegemoeller said. “Everyone thought that. I think the hardest part of her job of being our principal was doing the discipline. When we took her a student, she would talk to them, ask what they did and if they understood what they did wrong and why they were there. She would work through it. Before they left, she kind of felt guilty because she loved the kids so much that she would give them something. She would give them a pencil or candy or a small toy just to reassure them that she still loved them, even though they were in her office and in trouble.”
“We’ll never forget her voice or forget her face,” Angela Hammond said. “She was always willing to protect a child no matter what. She loved these kids as her own, even after she retired.”
While she spent her life fighting for kids, she also fought her first battle with cancer, which she won against breast cancer. That diagnosis came eight years ago.
Now, pink and purple ribbons are tied outside Idalou Elementary in her honor.
Her son said there’s always a lesson to be learned, even in this tragic loss.
“She’s always had life lessons,” Bush said. “I think this is no different. Breast cancer is a sign that everyone should be tested, men or women. It’s so prominent these days that it can happen to anyone. With pancreatic cancer, it’s such a deadly disease. It’s hard to detect. But, if there are ways, science behind treating it, ways to figure it out, I think she would for her condition to be the one to help solve this.”
Meanwhile, other teachers will carry on her legacy of helping young people find their purpose.
“She was always just an inspiration to every educator that every day to never lose your passion for what you do,” Carie Morrow said. “We do this for kids no matter how old, how young. We as educators, we are giving them the keys for them to be successful. We need to remember that every day.”
A memorial service will be held Saturday morning at 10:30 a.m. at Idalou United Methodist Church, where Southern played the piano for many years.
To contribute to Mrs. Bush’s Locker, click here. You can also donate at any City Bank location if you mention Mrs. Bush’s Locker.
