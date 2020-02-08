One person seriously injured in car vs. motorcycle collision on 19th Street

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A person has been taken to the hospital following a collision on 19th Street involving a car and a motorcycle.
Police say they received the call around 7:32, Friday night, to 19th Street and Avenue V.
Emergency crews arriving on scene found the driver of the motorcycle suffered serious injuries.
The driver was taken to the hospital for treatment. No reports of any other injuries have been made at this time.
