Red Raiders win in Austin for second straight season

AUSTIN, Texas (KCBD) - Despite a slow start, the Red raiders rallied in the second half to edge Texas in Austin 62-57 Saturday afternoon.
It’s the Red Raiders second straight win in Austin. Before that 1996 was the last time to get a win at WT.
10 minutes in, the Red Raiders had just 8 points and they trailed 31-19 at the half.
Trailing by as much as 16, Texas Tech came alive in the second half, outscoring the Longhorns 43-26.
Jahmi’us Ramsey hit a three pointer to give Tech the lead 50-48 with 5:49 left.
Down 1, Kyler Edwards layup gave the Red Raiders a 58-57 lead.
TJ Holyfield came up with a big block with 15 seconds left as Texas was looking to retake the lead and added another with eight seconds left to seal the deal.
Ramsey led the way with 18 points.
TJ Shannon Jr. added 13 and Kyler Edwards had 10.
Texas Tech moves to 15-8 overall and 6-4 in Conference.
The Red Raiders get a quick turnaround as they host a Big Monday game against TCU 8pm Monday night.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.