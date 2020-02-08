TTU extends safety feature at Rip Griffin Park ahead of 2020 baseball season

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech Baseball will host its first home game of the season next week, and, they are hoping it is the safest one yet.
The protective netting at Dan Law Field at Rip Griffin Park now reaches from one end of the bleachers to the other.
Texas Tech’s Senior Associate Athletics Director, Robert Giovannetti, said this is was not something the NCAA or Big 12 mandated, but something they have been working on for the last couple years to enhance the fan experience.
“If you see the stadium, it’s just not an easy fix,” Giovannetti said, “so, it took a couple years to find the right vendor, somebody we could work with to get it done.”
Giovannetti called it a game-changer for fans attending games.
“They are the ideal nets to have at a baseball game because they don’t impair your line of sight or your vision at all,” Giovannetti said.
Giovannetti said it took just a few weeks to put up the $350,000 net.
“Fan safety, student athlete safety is always first and foremost with us at all of our events,” Giovannetti said.
But, Giovannetti said there have been a couple of instances where fans have been hit by foul balls during post-season games.
“It was a priority for us as soon as the season was over to get it installed,” Giovannetti said.
Even with the nets up, Giovannetti still encourages fans to pay attention at all athletics events.
“We think this is really going to be well received by our fans,” Giovannetti said.
Rip Griffin Park will have all of the same clear bag and no re-entry policies this season, plus a new no-smoking policy.
