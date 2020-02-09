Here is the latest Texas sports news from The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Roope Hintz scored the game-winner at 2:19 of overtime and finished with two goals, leading the Dallas Stars to a 3-2 victory over the St. Louis Blues. Hintz flipped in a wrist shot from the right faceoff circle for the winner and his 17th goal of the season. Jamie Benn also scored for Dallas. Anton Khudobin made 23 saves. Colton Parayko scored two first-period goals for the Blues.
WACO, Texas (AP) — No. 1 Baylor's school-record winning streak has reached 20 games. MaCio Teague scored 24 points to lead five players in double figures for the Bears in a 78-70 win over Oklahoma State. Teague hit six consecutive free throws in the final 14 seconds, including four after frustrated Oklahoma State coach Mike Boynton Jr. was assessed two consecutive technical fouls and ejected from the game. Jared Butler added 15 points for Baylor. Oklahoma State was within 70-68 after Lindy Waters III, playing with a protective mask, made two free throws with 35 seconds left. The Bears, only 12-of-25 from the free throw line before that, then made eight in a row.
UNDATED (AP) — Baylor, Kansas, Gonzaga and San Diego State are the top seeds in the NCAA's preliminary rankings. The Bears are the No. 1 overall seed in rankings released by the NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Committee. The preliminary rankings are based on games through Friday. They are designed to be a sneak peek at the selection process before the official seeds are revealed on Selection Sunday, which is March 15. The Final Four is March 27-29 in Atlanta.
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — No. 3 Kansas has another 20-win season and coach Bill Self has his 700th career victory. Udoka Azubuike had 20 points and 15 rebounds as the Jayhawks beat TCU 60-46. It is their 31st consecutive 20-win season, matching North Carolina's record. Azubuike had his 10th double-double this season and had five dunks in a 13-3 run early that put Kansas ahead to stay. Devon Dotson added 18 points and 11 assists for the Jayhawks. Desmond Bane had 20 points for TCU, which lost its fifth game in a row.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Buddy Hield scored 31 points and made nine 3-pointers, Harrison Barnes added 25 points and the Sacramento Kings beat the San Antonio Spurs 122-102. Nemanja Bjelica had 15 points and six rebounds as the Kings won their third straight and sixth in eight games. Kent Bazemore scored 15 points and De’Aaron Fox had 13 points and five assists. Dejounte Murray had 17 points, nine assists and nine rebounds for San Antonio. LaMarcus Aldridge added 12 points and 10 rebounds. The Spurs have lost four straight and seven of nine.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Seth Curry scored 26 points in his return to Charlotte, and the Dallas Mavericks cruised to a 116-100 win over the Hornets. Curry made his first 10 shots from the field, including six 3-pointers to help the Mavericks snap a two-game losing streak. Willie Cauley-Stein added 15 points and 10 rebounds for the Mavericks, who played without Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis. Doncic missed his sixth straight game with a right ankle sprain, while Porzingis rested a sore left knee against the floundering Hornets. Dallas led 31-10 after the first quarter and led by as many as 31 in the second half.
HOUSTON (AP) — Jon Jones faced his most serious challenge in years and ultimately held off Dominick Reyes at UFC 247, retaining his UFC light heavyweight belt following a surprisingly strong opening by Reyes. The unanimous decision of 48-47, 48-47, 49-46 was met with scattered applause and loud boos from the crowd. Jones handed the fourth-ranked Reyes his first loss, improving to 15-0 in title fights. He became the all-time leader in UFC title defenses.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Jermaine Couisnard scored 19 points and AJ Lawson 18 as South Carolina used a big first-half run to put away Texas A&M 74-54 on Saturday. Couisnard and Lawson combined for six of the Gamecocks' eight 3-pointers to win their fourth straight over the Aggies. South Carolina has won six of its past eight league games after starting SEC play at 0-2. And this time, the Gamecocks did it with a first-half charge where they went from trailing by nine points to up 41-23 at the half. Quenton Jackson had 16 points to lead the Aggies.