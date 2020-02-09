Lady Raiders fall to the Texas Longhorns 81-66

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Tech Lady Raiders faced the Texas Longhorns today at the United Supermarkets Arena.
Tip off for the game was set for 1 p.m.
The Lady Raiders took a 1 point lead into halftime of 39-38.
The Lady Raiders came into the game with an overall record of 14-6.
The Texas Longhorns came into the game with a similar record of 14-7
The Lady Raiders will be battling Kansas in Lubbock February 12, at 7 p.m.
Texas will go on to face Iowa St. in Austin February 12, at 7 p.m.
