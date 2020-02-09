Lady Raiders fall to the Texas Longhorns 81-66

By Harrison Roberts | February 9, 2020 at 2:57 PM CST - Updated February 9 at 2:57 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Tech Lady Raiders faced the Texas Longhorns today at the United Supermarkets Arena.

Tip off for the game was set for 1 p.m.

The Lady Raiders took a 1 point lead into halftime of 39-38.

The Lady Raiders came into the game with an overall record of 14-6.

The Texas Longhorns came into the game with a similar record of 14-7

The Lady Raiders will be battling Kansas in Lubbock February 12, at 7 p.m.

Texas will go on to face Iowa St. in Austin February 12, at 7 p.m.

