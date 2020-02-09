Quiet weather Saturday night, cold front moves in late Sunday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Quiet weather conditions are in the forecast Saturday night across the South Plains.
Fair skies are expected across the South Plains with lows in the upper 30’s to lower 40’s for the immediate Lubbock area.
Snow still lingers south and east of Lubbock which will allow temperatures to fall into the 20’s and 30’s once again for areas near Snyder and Jayton.
High clouds are expected Sunday, otherwise, it will be mild with highs in the middle 60’s.
Models show an opportunity for freezing rain Monday morning which could create some icy spots across the area. A wintry mix is possible Monday with colder daytime highs in the 30’s and 40’s.
Tuesday may be colder with a wintry mix in the forecast and highs in the 30’s.
It is too early to predict accumulations at this time.
Unsettled weather continues through Wednesday followed by a slow warming trend late this week through next weekend.
