Winter Returning With Potentially Dangerous Driving Conditions

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Starting this Sunday warmer ahead of a weak front that will keep afternoon temperatures from the low 50's northwest to the low 70's in the southern viewing area. Clouds will dissipate somewhat later this morning, mostly sunny this afternoon with slightly breezy wind becoming northerly by 1pm.
Moisture streaming into the region ahead of a strong area of low pressure will provide light to moderate rain showers tomorrow morning and then diminishing by early evening.
Monday high temperatures will be much colder and struggle to get out of the 40′s while the stronger surge of cold air begins to intrude on the South Plains after midnight on Tuesday morning. This stronger surge will begin creating snow showers in the southwestern Panhandle to northwestern South Plains by sunrise on Tuesday morning.
The timing and strength of this system will determine how quickly rain will transition into freezing rain and snow. While accumulation amounts for snowfall are expected to stay relatively low for Lubbock, ice will become a hazard, especially on elevated surfaces by Tuesday morning. Temperatures Tuesday night will drop back into the upper teens to low 20′s freezing any moisture on the ground. Dangerous driving conditions are expected for much of the viewing area Wednesday morning.
Temperatures will be slow to return to above freezing Wednesday afternoon, beginning to melt any ice/snow before potentially refreezing overnight Wednesday through Thursday morning as temperatures fall into the 20′s again by sunrise on Thursday morning.
Afternoon temperatures begin to rebound into the mid 50′s by Friday and upper 50′s to low 60′s by Saturday afternoon.
It will be important to stay weather aware to receive the latest updates and information on conditions, especially for motorists, but also for those with pets or plants outdoors.
Road conditions can always be found at http://www.drivetexas.org.
Get the latest weather information with the free KCBD weather app at http://onelink.to/kcbdweather
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.