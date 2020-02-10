Crosbyton CISD employee arrested, charged with improper relationship with student

CROSBYTON, Texas (KCBD) - An employee with Crosbyton Consolidated Independent School District was arrested and booked into the Crosby County Jail, charged with having an improper relationship with a student.
Texas DPS says 30-year-old Zailly Almaraz was taken into custody Friday after turning herself in to the Crosby County Sheriff’s Office.
Her arrest came the same day as an arrest warrant was issued. The charge, improper relationship between educator and student, can carry a punishment of up to 20 years in prison.
Officials say she resigned from her position at the school district earlier last week.
The Texas Rangers are leading the investigation in this case.
KCBD NewsChannel 11 has reached out to Crosbyton CISD but has not been provided with a statement as of Monday afternoon.
