Daybreak Today Monday Morning Brief

On Daybreak Today, today marks the fourth anniversary of the murder of Holli Jeffcoat. She died in February of 2016.
- Jeffcoat’s mother and stepfather pleaded guilty to their roles in her death.
- Both are now serving time in prison.
An ambush left two American soldiers dead and six others injured in Afghanistan.
- The Pentagon says an Afghan man opened fire on U.S. and Afghan troops.
- There is no word on a motive for the attack.
- Read that story here: US says 2 soldiers killed, 6 wounded in Afghanistan attack
Updated results from the Democrats in Iowa show Pete Buttigieg is winning the Iowa Caucus.
- He received 14 delegates, followed by Sen. Bernie Sanders.
- Sanders will ask for a partial recanvassing of votes in the caucus.
- Read that story here: Sanders to seek partial recanvass of Iowa caucus results
A budget proposal put together by President Donald Trump’s administration is set to make its way to Congress today.
- The budget will increase military spending, while cutting domestic programs and foreign aid.
- This budget, for the fiscal year beginning in October, is not expected to win Congress’ approval.
- Read more about that here: Trump budget to face skepticism, be overwhelmed by politics
