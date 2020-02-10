Daybreak Today Monday Morning Brief

Today marks 4 years since Holli Jeffcoat’s murder, Sanders asks for recanvassing in Iowa Caucus results, Trump to give Congress proposed budget

By Michael Cantu | February 10, 2020 at 6:04 AM CST - Updated February 10 at 6:04 AM

Good morning and thank you for joining us!

On Daybreak Today, today marks the fourth anniversary of the murder of Holli Jeffcoat. She died in February of 2016.

  • Jeffcoat’s mother and stepfather pleaded guilty to their roles in her death.
  • Both are now serving time in prison.

An ambush left two American soldiers dead and six others injured in Afghanistan.

Updated results from the Democrats in Iowa show Pete Buttigieg is winning the Iowa Caucus.

A budget proposal put together by President Donald Trump’s administration is set to make its way to Congress today.

