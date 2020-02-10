3 displaced by Sunday morning fire in 1900 block of 16th

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Three adults have been displaced by a Sunday morning fire in the 1900 block of 16th Street.
The call came in around 3:45 a.m.
Fire officials say 20 percent of the structure was damaged and the Red Cross is assisting those who were displaced.
Fire officials say the fire was accidental. One family member was staying in a tent in the back yard, using an extension cord to power a TV and a space heater.
The occupant fell asleep and awoke to a popping noise to see the tent on fire. The fire spread to the interior of the house through the window and eaves into the attic space.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.