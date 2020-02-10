KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Yoodie

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Yoodie, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Yoodie is a 2-year-old blue heeler-pit mix who has been with the shelter since November.
He is a sweet dog who comes off a bit shy at first. But he’ll warm up eventually.
Yoodie’s adoption fees for Monday, Feb. 10, have been waived.
Throughout the month of February anyone wearing pink or red will be able to adopt for free.
General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
