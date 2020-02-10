Low-cost spay, neuter P.E.T.S. clinic set for March opening in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The P.E.T.S. Clinic of Lubbock is taking final steps ahead of its planned opening in March. The low-cost spay and neuter clinic is a non-profit organization aiming to prevent animal overpopulation and lower euthanasia rates.
“We have a huge overpopulation here in Lubbock,” P.E.T.S. Clinic of Lubbock Executive Director Angie Skinner said. “There are a lot of people that reach out on [social media] pages, on Nextdoor, even by phone calls. We’ve even have some people that basically beg for help with their pets. They want to keep their pets. But, they need help with spay and neuter and wellness and just everything that a pet needs. They can’t afford it. People that can’t afford it still deserve to have pets.”
P.E.T.S. stands for Preventing Euthanasia Through Sterilization. The first clinic was founded in Wichita Falls. When one was created in Amarillo, Lubbock advocates sought to bring one to the Hub City.
“We are going to focus on the person, not only on the animal, but focus on the family and keeping the pet with the family,” Skinner said. “[We want to make] that possible instead of them feeling like they are forced to surrender them and don’t have help anywhere else.”
Skinner said the process to establish the clinic began in early Summer of 2019. Now, the clinic at 2207 34th Street is set up and staff is being trained ahead of an expected March 23 opening to the general public.
Aside from spaying and neutering, the clinic will offer general wellness services like rabies, flea and tick prevention, shots, etc. Skinner tells KCBD those services will help sustain the clinic financially. Appointments can be made starting March 9.
Otherwise, the clinic needs the support of the community through donations and volunteers. You can donate here.
On February 15, the clinic is hosting a fundraising dinner at the Windmill Museum. For details and ticket information, click here.
