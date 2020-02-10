Low-cost spay, neuter P.E.T.S. clinic set for March opening in Lubbock

“We have a huge overpopulation here in Lubbock,” P.E.T.S. Clinic of Lubbock Executive Director Angie Skinner said. “There are a lot of people that reach out on [social media] pages, on Nextdoor, even by phone calls. We’ve even have some people that basically beg for help with their pets. They want to keep their pets. But, they need help with spay and neuter and wellness and just everything that a pet needs. They can’t afford it. People that can’t afford it still deserve to have pets.”